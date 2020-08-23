Green 19 podcast: Is it time for a faster tempo with the Packers offense?

Heading into practice No. 7, the Packers have yet to work extensively on the no-huddle offense, which is a favorite of QB Aaron Rodgers. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein interpret what that means with two weeks of camp left.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.