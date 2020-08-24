SUBSCRIBE NOW
PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers begin the training camp home stretch

Jim Owczarski
Packers News
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) is shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

The Green Bay Packers are less than two weeks away from cutting their roster to 53 players and about a week away from exiting the "training camp" portion of workouts. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein preview Monday's work at Ray Nitschke Field as the clock speeds up on roster decisions.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

