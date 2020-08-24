Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers begin the training camp home stretch

The Green Bay Packers are less than two weeks away from cutting their roster to 53 players and about a week away from exiting the "training camp" portion of workouts. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein preview Monday's work at Ray Nitschke Field as the clock speeds up on roster decisions.

