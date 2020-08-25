Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers take to Lambeau Field again

The Green Bay Packers once again hit the turf at Lambeau Field for the first of two practices in their home venue this week.

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the benefits of these unique sessions in an empty stadium, as the Packers will play in front of no fans for at least the first three weeks of the regular season, as Minnesota announced they will have an empty stadium for the Sept. 13 opener.

