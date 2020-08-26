Packers Morning Buzz: With expectations high, who's on the hot seat in Green Bay?

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the Packers coming in at No. 7 in ESPN's preseason power rankings. Who's on the hot seat? That would be defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, writes Rob Demovsky:

Why his seat is warm: The third-year defensive coordinator saw his unit allow 285 yards to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, and the Packers didn't exactly go out and bolster the middle of their defense in free agency or the draft. Their biggest move was essentially swapping Blake Martinez (who signed with the Giants in free agency) for Christian Kirksey (who played for Pettine in Cleveland) at inside linebacker. Otherwise, their lack of additions on that side of the ball indicates they believe they have the personnel to stop the run. Therefore, it's up to Pettine to scheme as such.

You can check out the entire ESPN power rankings here:

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wants rookie quarterback Jordan Love to cut it loose in practice, writes Tom Silverstein in his Camp Insider:

Josh Jackson is trying to win more with his feet and rely less on his hands:

Kenny Clark's new deal doesn't necessarily indicate the Packers will be parting company with Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season:

A quick look at Clark's contract details:

Former Packers running back Najeh Davenport is part of a lawsuit that accuses the NFL of racial discrimination in its handling of concussion settlements:

Find out why SI.com reporter Bill Huber predicts a 10-6 record for the Packers:

The Lions canceled practice Tuesday in protest over the Jacob Blake shooting:

The Packers called a team leadership council meeting after Monday's practice to address the issue:

A former Wisconsin star weighs in on the shooting:

Film study from 2010 has helped Rodgers fix a flaw and make more big plays during camp:

If COVID-19 had struck a year earlier, Packers kicker Mason Crosby says he might have needed to opt out for family reasons:

Neither the Packers nor the Vikings (who will host Green Bay in the season opener) will have any fans in attendance for at least their first two home games:

The NFL is close to announcing a policy regarding artificial noise:

A voice from the past for Packers fans (who probably aren't unhappy to see him in Minnesota):

Packers icon Brett Favre makes a surprise appearance Tuesday on "Hard Knocks":

And finally: What does this say about the Bears?