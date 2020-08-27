Packers cancel practice after social injustice protests: 'It's hard to focus on football'

GREEN BAY - As the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers made historic statements by refusing to play games Wednesday in a call for action regarding law enforcement and criminal justice reform, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur started reaching out to assistants and team leaders.

LaFleur knew then that the routine of training camp was going to be broken when the team gathered at Lambeau Field on Thursday morning.

He initially postponed their practice, scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., as the offense and defense met separately before the entire team gathered. At about 11:30 a.m., LaFleur canceled on-field work and instead gave players the option to watch the documentary "13th," which is centered on how the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution helped propagate mass incarceration of Black citizens.

"Not one guy said that they didn’t want to practice (Thursday)," LaFleur said. "That didn’t even come up. It was more or less we were having some really long conversations. When you feel that emotion in the room, it’s hard to focus on football. It is emotionally draining for everybody in that room, so I made the decision that, hey, we’re not going to go today. I just didn’t think it was right."

The second-year coach, who was the only member of the organization to address the media over Zoom, said the team will have another discussion before Friday's scheduled 10:30 a.m. practice.

No players were made available to speak, but they did take to social media to have their voices heard.

Safety Adrian Amos tweeted, "I’m not here solely for your entertainment. I’m a Black Man. No I won’t shut up when it comes to my community and the problems we face as a whole.. if that bothers you . Then don’t watch me don’t follow me don’t support me.. if you are not here to help then leave. I will be ok"

Rookie outside linebacker Tipa Galea'i tweeted, "That team meeting was so powerful. Brilliant ideas brought forward to spark a change and bring justice in our communities. We are fighting the greatest fight ever known to man & this fight is obviously nowhere close to being done. #BLACKLIVESMATTER"

In messages on Instagram that lasted nearly two minutes, tight end Jace Sternberger encouraged people to have discussions about race: “Have the conversation about everything that’s going on in today’s world," he said. "Really, really get uncomfortable with it because you’d be surprised how many, not just family members, but people that you consider in your circle who don’t think the same way you do about racism. They don’t think the same way they do about other people. That’s a problem. Its one of those things; not everybody has to like everything you do but I feel like racism is something either you’re all in or you’re not.”

Sternberger also called on fellow athletes and influential people to push anti-racism messages across their platforms.

“Now is not the time to be silent on something like this.”

Earlier in the day, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling tweeted "Black Lives Still Matter," one minute after the team's formal announcement of the practice postponement.

Other players began to weigh in on social media later in the morning. Rookie running back AJ Dillon tweeted, "This can’t keep happening every other week. Is disheartening. Real change needs to happen. We are scared for our lives, that’s not how life is meant to be lived. Stand with us everyday not just game day!"

Wide receiver Reggie Begelton tweeted, "In order to make change, it starts at the top. But we will provide the ripple to make it happen. Every relationship require a mature, open, and raw means of communication. Don’t be afraid to have your feathers ruffled. In the end, you may learn something that’s life altering."

Such statements were just a sampling of the emotion felt by many players and coaches within Lambeau Field.

"That’s real," LaFleur said. "And a lot of our players are feeling like that. I 100% support what they’re going through. And, I just want to be a positive influence and use whatever I can do to help. Again, everybody should be treated equally. It shouldn’t matter where you come from, how much money you have, what your race is. It’s problematic to me that unfortunately within our world that not everybody sees it that way. And so we’ve got to do whatever we can to help change that. And I think it’s not going to be easy. This is something that’s been going on for years and years and years. How do we change a way of thinking as a society?”

The Indianapolis Colts also canceled their Thursday practice, saying “the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact inspiring change in our communities.”

The Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Washington Football Team also canceled practices.

Also Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced a partnership with the Cavaliers and Indians “to solicit a call to action on community movements and initiatives.” LaFleur said he'd welcome a similar arrangement with the Bucks and Brewers.

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions did not practice. They gathered outside as a team and held up messages that read “We won’t be silent” and “The world can’t go on.”

The demonstrations followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday.

The next day, LaFleur met with the team’s leadership council after practice to talk about the shooting.

“I wanted to get our guys' perspective,” LaFleur said after the meeting “And try to float around some ideas on how we can make a difference and use our platform, because things have to change.“

The Packers released a social justice video featuring LaFleur and players June 4, and that same day the organization and President/CEO Mark Murphy pledged to contribute $500,000 to Wisconsin social justice groups.

As for what the discussions and actions his team has taken can bring about, LaFleur acknowledged that is something that may take time to crystallize.

"It’s such an enormous issue, and I think sometimes when you look it, it can be overwhelming," he said. "I can speak for myself in this matter, when you don’t know as much as you would like to or how you can make a significant impact, it does seem overwhelming. That’s why you’ve got to be willing to research and get information, and we’ve been talking about this for a while now as a team. I think there are some things we can do in the short term to continue to bring light to some of these issues. I was really proud of the video our guys put out a while back and just making sure that we use our platform and use our voice to hopefully influence enough people to make those changes."