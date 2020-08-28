Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers practicing leadership and football

A day after Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he canceled practice following a team meeting on social justice issues, the club returns to work with plenty on their mind. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein discuss what recent dialogue might mean for the 2020 team.

