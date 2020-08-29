Green 19 podcast: Some Green Bay Packers are making big impressions

The end of training camp is just about a week away when Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has to cut the roster from 80 to 53 -- so who has taken advantage to date and who has to really make some noise in the home stretch?

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein tell you as before they head out to Ray Nitschke Field.

