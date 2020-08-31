Green 19 podcast: Are all the Packers' starting positions filled?

It's over.

The 2020 training camp sprint has concluded for the Green Bay Packers and they are now on to a regular season schedule in advance of the Sept. 13 opener in Minnesota. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down as Brian Gutekunst is set to make the final cuts on Sept. 5.

