Packers Morning Buzz: Rookie QB Jordan Love has 'best day' in Sunday scrimmage

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers coach Matt LaFleur singing the praises of rookie quarterback Jordan Love after Sunday's scrimmage-like practice at Lambeau Field.

Pete Dougherty writes in his Packers Camp Insider:

Jordan Love looked a little indecisive on a couple plays early and had at least one risky incompletion on a throw over the middle, but as the scrimmage wore on he also threw well enough that LaFleur said, “It felt like it was probably his best day up to this point, just making some key throws down field.” Love converted a third-and-6 with a good throw underneath to receiver Darrius Shepherd, kept the ball low and away from trouble on a 17-yard completion to Malik Taylor over the middle, was on target to Shepherd on a third-and-12 down the middle seam for at least a 35-yard-plus gain and possibly a 44-yard touchdown, and he closed the scrimmage by dropping a touch throw to Malik Turner in the back corner of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown.

You can read Dougherty's entire story here:

The Packers' final official training-camp practice featured notable performances on both sides of the ball, Tom Silverstein writes:

Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster is displaying some improved pass-rushing skills, Ryan Wood writes:

The Packers are starting to get up to speed in their wide-zone run scheme, writes Jim Owczarski:

The Vikings further stamped themselves as the biggest threat to unseat the Packers atop the NFC North by acquiring star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Jaguars:

The move does create some uncertainty about the future of other Vikings stars:

This should be worrisome for the Packers' offense in the Sept. 13 season opener at Minnesota:

An interesting Ngakoue tidbit, who may play better on the road than at home:

Could the NFL lose regular-season games to an impromptu strike?

Packers lineman Billy Turner doesn't see the point of skipping games:

Here's an idea that could gain traction:

Apparently Mitch Trubisky still hasn't taken charge of the Bears' QB situation:

Then there was this take from former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, who referenced Packers icon Brett Favre in an effort to malign the protesting NBA players:

Packers receiver Davante Adams was succinct in his response:

Adams is also impossible to cover in the red zone:

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy shows off his secretive side in Dallas:

The rich get richer as the 49ers add another weapon at tight end:

And finally: The Packers gave their rookies a small taste of the training-camp bike tradition Saturday: