Packers Morning Buzz: 'Sinful' failure to aid Aaron Rodgers could prove costly

We'll start with NFL.com's Adam Schein observing that every year since 1996, at least one of the four team that played on Championship Sunday has missed the playoffs entirely in the following season.

"Think about that," Schein writes. "From the final four ... to left out of the tournament. Wow. That's quite a comedown."

Schein proceeds to rank last season's four finalists in order of least likely to return to the playoffs, and only the Tennessee Titans are considered more likely than the Packers to miss out on the postseason.

In critiquing the Packers' offseason, Schein points to what he sees as Green Bay's failure to provide any help for Aaron Rodgers:

Aaron Rodgers is still playing at an elite level and is still the most talented quarterback I've ever seen. (Though, admittedly, Patrick Mahomes is knocking on that door -- hard!) And when Rodgers is angry, look out. I just wish the organization helped him out. It's sinful. Beyond Davante Adams, Green Bay's pass catchers are unproven and underwhelming. From the outside looking in, Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst appear to be striving toward winning games by running the football and playing stout defense. Cool, but, um ... YOU HAVE AARON FREAKING RODGERS! I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. ... The last-place team in the NFC North might go 8-8, with first place club at 10-6. But someone has to win the division. As long as Rodgers is under center, I will pick Green Bay. I respect the hell out of No. 12, even though the Packers don't seem to.

