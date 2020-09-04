Packers Morning Buzz: Mike McCarthy's Cowboys have no use for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix being released by the Cowboys and what that says about former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Cowboys beat writer Mike Fisher of SI.com writes:

Clinton-Dix couldn't beat out journeyman Darian Thompson, and we're not sure he outplayed second-year guy Donovan Wilson or converted rookie Reggie Robinson II, either. The Clinton-Dix transaction does tell us two things, however. 1) Unlike previous Dallas head coaches (read: Parcells, Bill), McCarthy doesn't favor "McCarthy Guys'' who can't play. And 2) The national-media people, and anybody else around here who kept pitching that Clinton-Dix is superior to Earl Thomas - a name that still resonates here at The Star, believe me - are now proven horribly wrong.

You can read the entire story here:

Dallas determined that Clinton-Dix couldn't be a backup because he wasn't cut out to play special teams. It all adds up to quite the heist for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who unloaded Clinton-Dix on Washington midway through the 2018 season for a fourth-round draft pick (used to trade up for safety Darnell Savage in the 2019 draft):

Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle confirms via Instagram what had been obvious to camp observers this week: Boyle and Aaron Rodgers are engaging in some serious hi-jinks:

For further evidence, let's go to the video:

Boyle's reference to "Parkour!" in his Instagram post involves a spoof of the training discipline that was part of a 2009 episode of "The Office":

On the eve of cutdown day, Ryan Wood looks at the difficult decisions facing Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst:

Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski offer their perspectives on the roster choices:

Injuries have created uncertainty on the offensive line:

Practice-squad experience could pay off for Packers receiver prospect Malik Taylor:

Pete Dougherty looks at three positives and three negatives from camp:

MVS surprises his mother with the car of her dreams (and Adrian Amos approves):

Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the death of iconic Packers coach Vince Lombardi:

The Packers are slated to be the Buccaneers' third home opponent Oct. 18:

The NFL will be pumping in music tailored for each city during games:

The Vikings got to show off their new acquisition:

And finally: Good to hear that Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is staying safe: