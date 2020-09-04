Green Bay Packers roster cuts: Live blog with Tom Silverstein

Cutdown day is upon us.

By 3 p.m. CDT Saturday, the Green Bay Packers have to pare their roster to 53 players to begin the 2020 season. Our Tom Silverstein will be following developments throughout the day, and he'll be confirming cuts, providing analysis and fielding your questions in his new live blog.

To join the conversation, click on the "View Comments" button above or go here.

Tom will open the blog Saturday morning, but you're welcome to submit questions and comments early, and he'll get to them when he gets started. Enjoy!