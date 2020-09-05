Packers cut WRs Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Reggie Begelton; RB Dexter Williams

GREEN BAY - In a preseason unlike any other, the Green Bay Packers finally arrived Saturday at something familiar. Cutdown day.

A big surprise came early with word that the Packers are releasing wide receiver Jake Kumerow, according to a source. Kumerow has been a favorite of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have told wide receiver Reggie Begelton he will be released, according to a source. But he should be brought back on the practice squad if he clears waivers. Begelton starred last season in the Canadian Football League.

In another move to reduce the wide receiver position, the Packers are cutting Darrius Shepherd, who made the 53-man roster last season. Shepherd was demoted to the practice squad after a disastrous game against Detroit but had made a strong bid to regain a spot on the 53 in training camp this year.

And Malik Turner, a wide receiver for Seattle last season whom the Packers recently signed, has been released.

The moves could bode well for wide receiver Malik Taylor, who made an under-the-radar bid for a roster berth in training camp after spending the 2019 season on the practice squad.

Running back Dexter Williams is being released, per a source. A sixth-round pick last year out of Notre Dame, Williams could be a candidate for the practice squad. Fullback John Lovett, picked up recently from the Kansas City Chiefs, also was released.

Among cuts learned about later in the day was defensive tackle Willington Previlion, whom they would like to sign back to their practice squad.

The Packers also are cutting inside linebacker Tim Williams, a source confirmed.

Tight end Evan Baylis is being released, a source said, but is a practice squad candidate.

Other cuts include offensive lineman Cody Conway, cornerbacks DaShaun Amos and Stanford Samuels, running back Damarea Crockett and linebackers Krys Barnes, Zack Johnson and Tipa Galea'i.

The Packers also released offensive lineman John Leglue, a source said. Leglue was on the Packers' roster last season after being obtained from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. And they released linebacker/defensive lineman Delontae Scott, according to a Maven report.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in that weird preseason game on a shortened field in Winnipeg last year, will start the year on PUP. He had not moved off that designation in camp.

Rookie tackle Simon Stepaniak and running back Patrick Taylor are expected to go on the non-football injury list.

By 3 p.m. Saturday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will have trimmed an 80-man roster down to 53 players. Among the positions with the most intriguing battles were wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and outside linebacker.

The 27 cuts began coming in rapid succession Saturday morning. Follow PackersNews throughout the day for full coverage.