PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Breaking down the Green Bay Packers' initial roster

Jim Owczarski
Packers News
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Taylor (86) is shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

The Green Bay Packers cut their roster from 80 to an initial 53 on Saturday, and while there will be more moves to be made before they head to Minnesota on Sept. 13, the team is largely set. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the cuts, the surprises and what it all means. 

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.

