Packers to work out veteran center Justin Britt; Dexter Williams joining practice squad

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers are going to work out veteran center Justin Britt this week, nine months after he tore his ACL and four months after the Seattle Seahawks released him for salary-cap reasons.

Britt, the Seahawks’ starting center the past four seasons, is an intriguing prospect for the Packers, who do not have a true backup center on their roster and would have to rely on guards Lucas Patrick or Elgton Jenkins to get them through if something happened to starter Corey Linsley.

The Packers cut rookie center Jake Hanson, who took most of the snaps with the No. 2s in training camp, although Hanson was signed to the practice squad.

Britt, a source said, is healthy and ready to practice after rehabbing his knee. He recently visited the Seahawks and was cleared medically.

The Seahawks made an offer, but Britt decided to explore all his options and will meet with the Packers once he goes through the three-day COVID-19 testing protocol required of all in-coming players.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said Sunday that he would be bringing in players for tryouts to update his emergency list, so it’s possible he’s checking on the condition of Britt’s knee in case he is needed at a later date.

It’s unlikely Britt could help the Packers right away, specifically as a backup in Week 1. If the Packers must use either Jenkins or guard Lane Taylor at right tackle in place of ailing Billy Turner (knee), they would be in a pickle if something were to happen to Linsley.

Patrick could move over from left guard to center, but that would leave rookie Jon Runyan as the likely replacement at guard. Runyan hasn’t played an NFL snap of any kind.

Britt hasn’t practiced since October and would need several weeks to get into football condition. So, if he were signed, he probably wouldn’t be able to help mitigate the Turner injury.

The 6-5, 315-pound Britt was a constant on the Seahawks’ offensive line, starting in 86 of the 87 games he played. He played right tackle in 2014, moved to left guard in ‘15 and then played center the last four seasons.

He tore his left ACL in Week 8 against Atlanta last year and missed the rest of the season. Before that injury, he had only missed two starts in five seasons.

Britt, 29, could be a fall back option if Linsley leaves in free agency next season. He’s still young enough to be a long-term starter and would be a good mentor next year for Hanson and current PUP-list lineman Simon Stepaniak.

Money will be a factor in where Britt signs. He would have been in the final year of a three-year, $27 million contract extension he signed in 2017, which put him in the upper echelon of pay among centers. He was scheduled to make $8.5 million this year.

The Packers still need to sign several of their starters to contract extensions before the year is out, so they may not be able to offer Britt what he’s seeking.

Practice squad still forming

On Sunday, the Packers formally signed 14 players to their practice squad – all of whom went through training camp with the team.

Per league sources, wide receiver Robert Foster and linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris were en route to Green Bay on Sunday night and arrived Monday for the first rounds of COVID-19 testing. It is expected that once they pass the tests and physicals, they will be signed.

Running back Dexter Williams was to arrive in Green Bay on Monday after he returned to his home in Orlando, Florida, to witness the birth of his child. Williams spent the 2019 season on the Packers' active roster and provides backfield depth.

With only two spots remaining on the practice squad, the timing of the COVID-19 testing for these players would align with any injured reserve designations the Packers have to make by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Linebacker Kamal Martin (knee) and cornerback Kabion Ento (foot) each had surgery for training camp injuries and are expected to be placed on IR. That would allow the Packers to sign two more players to the active 53-man roster in advance of Sunday’s season opener in Minnesota.

Harris was in camp as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots, who reportedly gave the former Arkansas linebacker a $140,000 guarantee with a $15,000 signing bonus. Harris is 6-feet, 234 pounds and played middle linebacker in college. He had 101 tackles in 2019 and 118 in 2018.

Foster is in this third NFL season out of Alabama and could provide a deep threat to the receiving corps. Undrafted in 2018, Foster appeared in 26 games (five starts) for the Buffalo Bills the last two years. He caught 30 passes for 605 yards with an explosive 20.2 yards per catch average. He also scored three touchdowns.

Foster ran a reported 4.34-second 40-yard dash at Alabama’s spring testing in 2016 but has consistently posted a 4.4 time, including a 4.41 at the 2018 NFL scouting combine.