Packers Morning Buzz: The case for a Super Bowl I rematch vs. Chiefs

We'll start with NFL analyst Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com once again picking Green Bay to reach the Super Bowl, where he foresees a Super Bowl I rematch against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As for the NFC champs, I am going with the Green Bay Packers. Of course I am. Picking the Packers has been something I've done for a long time, and one of these days I will be right. There is this idea that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the decline. No way. Watch what he does this season. Green Bay was a bad defensive showing in its blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers away from getting to the Super Bowl last season. Some will say its 13-3 record was deceiving, but you are what you are in the NFL. The Packers were 13-3. Period. They won't get to that mark this season, but they will be close. And come playoff time, Rodgers will really show that he's still among the elite.

On the other side of the coin ... Bad enough that the esteemed Peter King leaves the Packers out of his projected playoff teams:

As for the Packers, they did nothing to help a needy receiver corps, and they return the same core on D (minus linebacker Blake Martinez) that allowed 37 points to the Niners twice in the last eight games.

Even worse, he ranks Dallas as his top NFC seed and projects Mike McCarthy to win Coach of the Year honors:

Coach: Mike McCarthy, Dallas (2. Brian Flores, 3. John Harbaugh, 4. Kliff Kingsbury). Jerry Jones hired McCarthy for his contending pedigree, and if Dallas wins the NFC’s top seed, McCarthy proved Jones right. I also think McCarthy’s quarterback-nerdiness will be a great add for Dak Prescott, who will have his best NFL season.

The Packers are a "polarizing" team, per The MMQB's preseason power rankings:

10. Green Bay Packers Points in poll: 131 Highest-place vote: 5 (1) Lowest-place vote: 16 (1) Last season: 13-3, lost in NFC championship game Week 1: at Minnesota One of last year’s most polarizing teams checks in at No. 10. Even if they don’t duplicate their 13-3 record, they’re expected to be a factor in the NFC.

How the Packers made the most out of trying to prepare during a pandemic:

The Packers made it through a second straight training camp under Matt LaFleur with no serious injuries, writes Pete Dougherty:

Running back Aaron Jones remains convinced that everything will work out for him to stay in Green Bay:

NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky is keeping his eyes on Aaron Rodgers' feet:

ESPN rolls out an intricate method of measuring run-blocking (and run-stopping) efficiency, and Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari grades out quite well, thank you:

If the Packers get any more injuries on the offensive line, their quarterback could be making plenty more throws from outside the pocket this season:

