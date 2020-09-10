Billy Turner practices in pads; Packers sign former Ravens NT Daylon Mack

GREEN BAY - Three days before the Green Bay Packers play their 2020 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, injured right tackle Billy Turner made things interesting by practicing in pads.

Turner, who injured his right knee in a Lambeau Field practice Aug. 30, has not done anything but light work with the strength and conditioning staff on the side during practice. The Packers have been preparing for him to miss the opener with slight hope that he might be able to play.

Though it guarantees nothing, the fact Turner was able to take part in individual drills during the first part of practice means he’s getting closer to being game ready. However, he did not take part in any one-on-one pass rush drills, which are the most physical of the individual work.

Reporters are kicked out of practice before the 11-on-11s start, so it’s unknown whether he took part in those.

Turner wore a brace on his knee and didn’t seem to be bothered by it in the work he did do. While the other linemen were doing the 1-on-1s, Turner talked with the training staff, possibly letting them know how the brace was working.

Turner has played hurt before.

Last year, he suffered a high ankle sprain in the final week of the regular season and found a way to come back two weeks later and play in a divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. He also played the entire game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

“Guys like Billy, they want to be out there no matter what,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said Wednesday. “And sometimes as a coach you have to protect them from themselves. But at the end of the day, you know, they’re adults and if they say they’re ready to go then I believe them.

“I’m not going to argue with them. So, it’s just a trust factor that you have with them and they have with you as far as, are you doing what’s best for them and are they ready to help the team as much as possible?

“So, it’s just kind of something we’re going to watch this week and see what happens.”

If Turner can’t play, the Packers have the option of starting veteran Rick Wagner, who is battling an elbow injury, at right tackle or one of their two guards, Elgton Jenkins or Lane Taylor.

Mack, Williams fill practice squad

The Packers have signed free-agent defensive tackle Daylon Mack to the practice squad.

Mack was a fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens out of Texas A&M in 2019 but appeared in only one game for the Ravens after going on injured reserve with a knee injury in November.

The Ravens waived him Aug. 1. The Detroit Lions claimed him the next day, only to waive him Aug. 7 for failing a physical. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 340-pounder then signed with the New York Giants on Aug. 17 before being cut at the 53-man roster deadline Sept. 5.

The Packers brought Mack in for a workout earlier in the week and signed him after he passed COVID-19 testing protocols.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky first reported the signing.

At Texas A&M, Mack played alongside Packers defensive linesman Kingsley Keke and put pressure on opposing backfields, recording eight career sacks and making 27 tackles for loss in four years.

Running back Dexter Williams also formally returned to the team after being cut on Sept. 5. He went to Orlando to be with his newborn son and was signed to the practice squad following COVID-19 testing protocols. To make room for Mack and Williams, the team released offensive tackle Alex Light and running back Damarea Crockett.