Packers Morning Buzz: Looking at a four-way tie at 8-8 in NFC North

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with a prediction from SI.com's Albert Breer that no NFC North team will finish with a losing record .... but all four could finish 8-8.

Breer writes:

The NFC North won’t have a team with double-digit losses. And it’s possible all four teams finish 8-8 or better. I’m saying that for a few different reasons. I think both Minnesota and Green Bay, coming off playoff years, are good-but-not-great. I think Stafford has an MVP run in him, and that Detroit's roster is aligned in a way it hasn’t been in years. I think the Bears’ 12-win year of 2018 wasn’t a total fluke, the defense has a run in it and Mitchell Trubisky has tremendous coaching infrastructure around him after Matt Nagy’s staff makeover. Also, the North drew the two South divisions, which is, at least, manageable schedule-wise. Not bold enough for you? Well, it was pretty tough to come up with a bold prediction this year, with all the time we had to pick everything apart. Stafford as an MVP contender, Kyler Murray having a huge breakout season and the Steelers bouncing back big … all felt like mainstreamed takes. So the NFC North being super balanced is what I got for you. — Albert Breer

You can read more bold predictions here:

USA TODAY Sports' seven experts all pick the Packers to win the NFC North, but how many have them advancing to the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs put on an impressive show Thursday night in routing the Texans, but Packers receiver Davante Adams didn't like what he saw or heard before the game:

Packers fans thought they heard something familiar during Patrick Mahomes' play calls:

Entering his 15th season, Marcedes Lewis remains one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends:

David Bakhtiari made it clear that he's nowhere near close to an agreement with the Packers on a contract extension:

The annual Forbes ranking of the most valuable NFL franchises places the Packers at No. 14:

So at first it seemed like the former Packers star could be calling it a career:

But his agent quickly clarified:

Matthews wasn't pleased:

And this could be why:

Shades of Matt LaFleur's policy in Green Bay:

The Packers' offense should only get better in Year 2 under Matt LaFleur, writes Rob Demovsky:

This number for Aaron Rodgers should only go up if Marquez Valdes-Scantling emerges:

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook could have a lot on his mind Sunday:

Big things are expected from the former Wisconsin star passed over by the Packers in the 2018 draft in favor of Kevin King:

And finally: Big news for Clubhouse Live fans: