Vikings to honor family of George Floyd at Sunday's game vs. Packers

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS – The family of George Floyd will attend the Minnesota Vikings’ season opener against Green Bay.

The stadium is about 3 miles from where Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, died in police custody as a white officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes.

The Vikings announced Friday their plans to raise awareness of issues of racism and injustice at U.S. Bank Stadium before Sunday’s game, which will be played without fans because of the pandemic.

Floyd’s family members will be inside the building and recognized after the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem that the NFL decided to play along with the traditional “The Star-Spangled Banner” before every game this season.

Players will wear T-shirts during warmups with the words “Be the Change” on the front and the names of 200 people killed by acts of racism or police brutality on the back. They also have the option of affixing decals to their helmets bearing a brief social justice message or the name of a victim of systemic racism.

