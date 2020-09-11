Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 1
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.
SUNDAY
PACKERS AT VIKINGS
Vikings by 2½.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.
COLTS AT JAGUARS
Colts by 7½.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.
RAIDERS AT PANTHERS
Raiders by 3.
Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.
JETS AT BILLS
Bills by 6½.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Jets.
SEAHAWKS AT FALCONS
Seahawks by 2½.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.
EAGLES AT WASHINGTON
Eagles by 5½.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Washington.
DOLPHINS AT PATRIOTS
Patriots by 6½.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Dolphins.
BROWNS AT RAVENS
Ravens by 7½.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Browns.
BEARS AT LIONS
Lions by 2½.
Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.
CHARGERS AT BENGALS
Chargers by 3.
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.
CARDINALS AT 49ERS
49ers by 6½.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
BUCCANEERS AT SAINTS
Saints by 3½.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.
COWBOYS AT RAMS
Cowboys by 2½.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
MONDAY
STEELERS AT GIANTS
Steelers by 6.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.
TITANS AT BRONCOS
Titans by 2.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.