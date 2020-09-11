SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
PACKERS

Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 1

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
View Comments
Tom Silverstein

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SUNDAY

PACKERS AT VIKINGS

Vikings by 2½.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

COLTS AT JAGUARS

Colts by 7½.

Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.

RAIDERS AT PANTHERS

Raiders by 3.

Straight up –  Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

JETS AT BILLS

Bills by 6½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Jets.

SEAHAWKS AT FALCONS

Seahawks by 2½.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

EAGLES AT WASHINGTON

Eagles by 5½.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Washington.

DOLPHINS AT PATRIOTS

Patriots by 6½.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Dolphins.

BROWNS AT RAVENS

Ravens by 7½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Browns.

BEARS AT LIONS

Lions by 2½.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

CHARGERS AT BENGALS

Chargers by 3.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

CARDINALS AT 49ERS

49ers by 6½.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

BUCCANEERS AT SAINTS

Saints by 3½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

COWBOYS AT RAMS

Cowboys by 2½.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

MONDAY

STEELERS AT GIANTS

Steelers by 6.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

TITANS AT BRONCOS

Titans by 2.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

View Comments