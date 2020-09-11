Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 1

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SUNDAY

PACKERS AT VIKINGS

Vikings by 2½.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

COLTS AT JAGUARS

Colts by 7½.

Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.

RAIDERS AT PANTHERS

Raiders by 3.

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

JETS AT BILLS

Bills by 6½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Jets.

SEAHAWKS AT FALCONS

Seahawks by 2½.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

EAGLES AT WASHINGTON

Eagles by 5½.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Washington.

DOLPHINS AT PATRIOTS

Patriots by 6½.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Dolphins.

BROWNS AT RAVENS

Ravens by 7½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Browns.

BEARS AT LIONS

Lions by 2½.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

CHARGERS AT BENGALS

Chargers by 3.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

CARDINALS AT 49ERS

49ers by 6½.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

BUCCANEERS AT SAINTS

Saints by 3½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

COWBOYS AT RAMS

Cowboys by 2½.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

MONDAY

STEELERS AT GIANTS

Steelers by 6.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

TITANS AT BRONCOS

Titans by 2.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.