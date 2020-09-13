Packers choose to remain in locker room during playing of national anthem

MINNEAPOLIS – Boarded-up window frames remain along Nicollet Mall, a throughway of what should be a bustling shopping and social district in downtown Minneapolis. On a Saturday night, foot traffic on and off public transit are the only sounds that broke the night. On Sunday, a season-opening NFL game day, the roughly 10-minute walk from a large George Floyd portrait behind one of the few intact panes at Nordstrom Rack to U.S. Bank Stadium was a largely solitary endeavor. A couple of cyclists weaved through the street. A few pedestrian conversations bounce around the closed doors of businesses.

The light railway sliding past the eerie, echoing 73,000-set home venue was the only active noise. There was no music, no tailgate, no din of humanity. It seemed fitting then that the months-long private conversations among the members of the Green Bay Packers came to a quiet end shortly before noon.

The Packers elected as a team to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

The Vikings were lined up across one goal line during "Lift Every Voice And Sing" and the playing of an NFL video on social justice, along with a recognition of the Floyd family, which was in attendance. The Vikings then went through their usual pregame introduction out of a Viking ship and took to their sideline for the national anthem. Most players stood, but at least four took a knee.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday “We’ve been in discussion throughout this whole time about what it is it exactly we’d like to do and the message behind it. Ultimately, everybody’s their own individual in terms of their views on whatever it is in the world. Ideally, I’d love to do something as a team but that’s not going to be something that’s forced upon our players.”

In the end, the team elected to remain as one entity, out of sight.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy released a statement near the end of the first quarter: “The Green Bay Packers respect the national anthem and United States flag and all that they represent, including the right to express ourselves.

“We decided as a team to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem and ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ so as to not distract from our message that we stand united for social justice and racial equality.

“This is part of our continued call on our leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue that results in change. We feel it is important for all of us to participate in these difficult conversations with humility and be open to different perspectives.”

Players have maintained publicly they did not speak about Sunday’s action until late in training camp and in the run-up to the season opener. But the overall conversations about social justice issues have been heavy since Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police May 25.

Whether it be via text message or Zoom meetings with position groups and coaches – or even public social media interactions – Packers players have been opening up to one another on a level that has stretched far deeper than the bowling trips, rented movie theaters and team dinners that coalesced the 2019 team.

“I’ve dealt with it personally in multiple places,” Will Redmond said of social injustice. “To me, it was a touchy topic and I decided to speak up. For me, I just wanted to shine a light to my teammates, no matter who you are – rookie, third-year guy, fifth-year guy, 10-year guy, we have a voice so let’s use it. Now, I’m just continuing to try to stay on a path to try to lead guys from my hometown, try to speak. A lot of stuff comes from when guys don’t really know, so I just try to voice my opinion and try to let people know what’s going on in our world, what’s going on lately, as much as possible.”

LaFleur had surprised his team when they returned to Lambeau Field for a training camp by repositioning lockers – instead of players being seated by position group, they were set up as offense-defense-offense, putting players together who may not have normally interacted. The impact of that depended on the individual, but multiple players told PackersNews.com that decision helped foster a stronger team bond as they worked through many difficult off-field conversations.

“In the locker room everyday I think you hear somebody speaking about something that’s racial injustice, kind of that category or genre of conversation and just in different parts of the locker room,” offensive lineman Billy Turner said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of guys, there’s a lot of staff and personnel and there’s always a conversation around it, which is good because spreading that word and spreading that message and keeping that genre alive is going to be something that helps us progress and move forward and possibly take a couple steps forward in this fight. But the question is going to be, as we move forward throughout this season, are guys still going to be able to take that stride forward and put that front foot forward to make a difference in that category.”

All of those private conversations led to the decision to remain in the locker room, which was perhaps the most impactful of their public statements, such as their personal social media messages and several team-produced videos. Yet a demonstration on or off, on the field play, is an action but in the end symbolic. For many of the Packers, it was thoughtful, heartfelt and necessary – but ultimately still just an allegory.

“I wouldn’t even say it’s a big thing, but I like to call it a problem in America, so people like me who have the platform and have the voice that people will listen to, I feel like it’s imperative for people like me to step up and do my part,” said Davante Adams, who was part of a powerful player-led June 4 social media video which sparked a significant change in dialogue from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“It’s not just about the tweets or the videos or stuff like that, it’s the actual things that we can do.”

Not every act is public, but Turner started a project called “Public Immunity,” which he said will address and help social issues through his artistic lens. Redmond went home to Memphis, Tennessee. to give out free meals June 13. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster connected with a handful of prominent Chicago athletes to buy a building in a food desert and commission its demolition to rebuild it as a grocer.

“I was sort of stuck in a place like, what can I do?” Lancaster recalled of his night watching television June 2. “There were riots in Chicago and I was like, there’s so much going on and I was like, what can I do to make change? I was really struggling. I was texting other teammates, telling them where I come from, wanting to get other people’s points of view.”

From Zoom calls through the socially distant meetings and locker room time at Lambeau Field, the Packers have been a bonded group on this topic – which players and staff say has been strengthened by the very public support of Murphy. A former player who is a powerful figure in the league, Murphy has been ardent in backing any message the players have chosen to convey.

“It’s been exceptional,” LaFleur said of Murphy’s actions. “He’s been an unbelievable leader throughout this process. We’re fortunate to be able to work for somebody like that. I think he really gets it. Just lucky to be in this situation.”