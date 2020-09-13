Packers' right tackle spot uncertain with Billy Turner on inactives list

MINNEAPOLIS - No matter how the Green Bay Packers unveil the first look of their 2020 offensive line Sunday at Minnesota, it won't be their optimal configuration.

Billy Turner is inactive for the team's opener because of the knee injury sustained two weeks ago in the team's extended scrimmage at Lambeau Field. Turner, listed doubtful on the team's injury report Friday, likely would have been the starting right tackle Sunday if healthy.

In pregame warmups, Elgton Jenkins was lined up at right tackle and Lucas Patrick was at left guard.

Turner was among the seven Packers players left inactive for the opener. He was joined by defensive lineman Montravius Adams, quarterback Jordan Love, safety Raven Greene, cornerback Parry Nickerson, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Adams was considered doubtful because of a toe injury, and Ramsey was ruled out because of a groin injury. Greene, who was limited in practice this week and might have gotten a lot of snaps as a nickel linebacker, had been questionable because of a quadricep injury.

The Packers' decision to leave Love inactive was unsurprising. Tim Boyle, the third-year quarterback, was expected to be Aaron Rodgers' top backup against the Vikings partly because of his superior knowledge of coach Matt LaFleur's playbook, but also because of his superior camp. It will be a footnote to how Love, the Packers' first-round pick this spring, started his career as Rodgers' heir apparent.

The Packers will carry 48 players on their game-day roster, two more than the 46 formerly allowed under the collective bargaining agreement. Linebacker Tipa Galeai and tight end John Lovett were elevated from the practice squad for game day.

The Packers chose to carry Malik Turner as a fourth receiver on their game-day roster instead of Equanimeous St. Brown. A sixth-round pick in 2018, St. Brown missed all of last season on injured reserve because of a high-ankle sprain.

Helmet decal to honor Willie Davis

The Packers will honor the late Willie Davis this season by wearing a No. 87 helmet decal throughout the year. Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive who was an impact player for NFL-championship teams in 1966 and 1967 along with victories in Super Bowls I and II, died April 15.

The decal continues a tradition for the club, which honored Bart Starr (2019), Reggie White (2004) and Tony Canadeo (2003).

Barnes signed to 53-man roster, gets start

Undrafted rookie linebacker Krys Barnes was signed to the 53-person active roster before the Packers departed for Minnesota on Saturday, filling the one open spot on the squad. He got the starting call Sunday alongside Christian Kirksey.

“He really has done a nice job,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said. “We’ve asked him to do a lot. He plays four positions for us and he just kind of goes seamlessly in between ‘em. He just does what you ask him to do. There’s always, when he’s in the practice and in those kinds of things, there’s going to be a Packer jersey where a Packer jersey is supposed to be. He’s showed some really good movement skills. He’s done a nice job for us.”

Barnes’ signing marks the 16th straight season an undrafted rookie made the Packers’ opening day roster.

Lovett and Galea’i moved up

Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Tipa Galea’i and second-year tight end John Lovett were the two practice squad players the Packers elected to move up to the active 55-person roster prior to Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

They can be moved back to the practice squad after the game without having to clear waivers.

Going forward, the pair can only be moved back-and-forth on a game weekend one more time without having to face the waiver wire. With the call-up, both players will make an active roster week pay check as opposed to the practice squad check.

The Packers claimed Lovett, a converted quarterback out of Princeton, off waivers from Kansas City before training camp. Galea’i played with first-round pick Jordan Love at Utah St. He had five sacks and nine tackles for loss last season for the Aggies.