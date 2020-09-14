Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers are off and running with 43-34 victory over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, in front of "zero thousand" fans, as receiver Davante Adams called it after the game at US Bank Stadium, scoring the second-most points in a season opener in franchise history.

The day started with the team staying inside the locker room for "Lift Every Voice And Sing" and the national anthem, and ended with guard Lane Taylor, Kenny Clark and Lucas Patrick on the sidelines with injuries. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein wrap it all up for you in the latest podcast.

