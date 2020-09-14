Packers 4 Downs: Offense unveils effective new wrinkles

Four observations the day after the Packers' 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday:

First down

Something to always look for in the season opener are new wrinkles, and the Packers unveiled a couple Sunday, including some no-huddle offense they hadn’t even shown in training camp. They used it mostly on third down. Instead of huddling, they rushed to the line of scrimmage on several third downs so the Vikings’ defense didn’t have time to substitute or think through the third-down call. One time, on a third-and-3, Aaron Rodgers drew defensive end Jalyn Holmes offside for a gimme first down. On another, a third-and-6 in the first quarter, Rodgers hit a wide-open Marquez Valdes-Scantling on an underneath route, but Valdes-Scantling dropped what would have been a big gainer. On another, Rodgers converted the third down by hitting receiver Allen Lazard on an easy 12-yard out. On yet another, Rodgers hit a wide-open Lazard down the middle seam on a busted coverage for a 38-yard gain. Now that it’s on film, teams will be ready for it. But it was very effective Sunday and could end up being a tactic that comes and goes all season.

Second down

A lot of the home-field advantage is gone for now with no fans in most NFL stadiums, and the teams that lose the most are those that play in domes, like the Vikings. The Packers always have had to go with silent counts at the Vikings, whether it was in the Metrodome before or U.S. Bank Stadium now. But not Sunday. The ambient crowd noise the NFL has authorized isn’t very loud, so the Packers’ offense could hear Rodgers’ cadence – you could even hear his voice though not specific words in the press box. He got the Vikings to jump offside four times, which would be unheard of if the Packers had to go with a silent count.

Third down

In one personnel surprise, the Packers’ second inside linebacker in their base defense wasn’t third-year pro Oren Burks or second-year pro Ty Summers. It was undrafted rookie Krys Barnes. Barnes didn’t even make the initial 53-man roster but was added late last week. Fifth-round pick Kamal Martin would have been the second inside linebacker had he not needed knee surgery late in camp that will sideline him for about half the season. Still, it seemed a given either Burks or Summers would have been the replacement. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine played more base defense than in the past to slow the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook (12 carries for 50 yards) and chose the 229-pound rookie over the two veterans. Barnes responded with six tackles, second most on the team.

Fourth down

The use of different personnel groups tells you how the Packers view different players, and based on their two-minute offense coach Matt LaFleur must see Jace Sternberger as his best pure receiver at tight end. Robert Tonyan played far more snaps than Sternberger overall (48 to 12), but Sternberger played late in the first half when the Packers were in their two-minute offense (three receivers, a back and a tight end). Sternberger is not stout as a blocker – Holmes knocked him back a couple yards on one run play – but at least for now he’s out there when they’re trying to score fast.

x