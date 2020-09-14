Packers Morning Buzz: Bumbling Lions stumbling their way to Green Bay

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the Detroit Lions, who will be the Packers' opponent in their home opener Sunday, blowing a 23-6 fourth-quarter lead in losing to the Bears. For Detroit Free Press columnist Shawn Windsor, it looked all too familiar.

Windsor writes:

I’m not even sure where to begin after the Lions collapsed against the Chicago Bears, 27-23. Except to ask: Why? Or better yet: What? As in, what did you do? Or what did we do? How do we explain this? This heartache over and over? Because it’s all that’s left. So … let’s start at the end. On the second-to-last play of the game, when rookie running back D'Andre Swift was open in the corner of the end zone and grabbed a pass from Matthew Stafford and just as he began to turn to plant his feet and secure the winning touchdown ... He dropped it. It happens. It’s football. It just always seems to happen around here. It would be comical, absurd even, if it weren’t so cosmically cruel.

Even more remarkable, the Lions coughed up their lead because they couldn't contain Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky:

Pete Dougherty writes about the Packers giving a glimpse of what Year 2 of Matt LaFleur's offense could offer:

Tom Silverstein cautions Packers fans about rushing to judgment on the offense or the defense:

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler joins Silverstein for postgame analysis:

Davante Adams was unaware he tied a franchise record for receptions in a game:

Tyler Ervin's contributions went beyond his modest statistics:

Not a bad day's work:

Mark Murphy talks about why the Packers stayed in the locker room during the national anthem:

The absence of fans made for an eerie atmosphere, writes Ryan Wood:

Jim Owczarski takes a capsule look at the Packers' victory:

Silverstein's annual 1-to-53 ranking of the Packers' roster:

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst might be able to retain more of the team's impending free agents than you'd think, Dougherty writes:

The Packers will visit the Saints in Week 3 and the Buccaneers next month:

A noteworthy first for the Cowboys:

Packers fans are divided on their team's social-justice stances:

SI.com's Conor Orr makes a game-by-game projection of the season and puts the Packers atop the NFC North at 10-6.

Orr writes:

NFC NORTH Green Bay Packers: 10–6

Minnesota Vikings: 8–8

Chicago Bears: 6–10

Detroit Lions: 4–12 I’m disappointingly low on the Vikings and am begrudgingly accepting the Packers as the winner of the division. This is one of the divisions I was least happy about, but I wanted to remain closely aligned with the spreadsheet predictions and not alter the outcome just to achieve something I wanted. Green Bay still boasts a blue-chip offensive line, a top-five running back, a top-five wide receiver and some developing momentum at the No. 2 pass rusher spot. That is good enough, it seems, to squeak out another division title.

