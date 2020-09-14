Packers fan ratings: The highest marks are no surprise

PackersNews

Four touchdowns, no interceptions and 364 passing yards.

Want to guess which position group got the highest ratings from Green Bay Packers fans after the team's 43-34 season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday?

The quarterback position — well, Aaron Rodgers — got an average rating of 4.6 on a one-to-five scale from about 850 voters.

The offensive line — which was missing one starter at kickoff and lost two more during the game — got the second-highest rating, at 4.1.

MORE: Packers 4 Downs: Offense unveils effective new wrinkles

MORE: Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers are off and running

MORE: Dougherty: Packers' offense provides hint of potential in second year under LaFleur

MORE: Silverstein: Packers should temper excitement over offense, concern about defense

Overall, the offensive position groups ranked highly, with the running backs and wide receivers/tight ends both at 3.9. The receivers were led by Davante Adams' 14-catch, 156-yard, two-touchdown performance, but the rating was perhaps tempered by Marquez Valdes-Scantling's two drops.

The coaching staff and special teams fared well, too, at 3.9 and 3.7.

Then there's the defense, which gave up 24 fourth-quarter points but, until before then, had gotten an interception and a safety and generally held the Vikings in check.

That mixed bag was reflected in the position group ratings — 3.1 for the defensive backs, 3.0 for the linebackers and 2.9 for the defensive line, which lost nose tackle Kenny Clark to injury early in the game.

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here: