Packers Morning Buzz: Top receivers Allen Robinson, OBJ could be hitting trade market

We'll start with two top NFL receivers possibly being on the trade market. In Chicago, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson reportedly has asked to be traded because of a contract dispute. In Cleveland, the Browns are said to be looking to unload Odell Beckham Jr.

The Packers were the runners-up for Robinson's services when he signed with the Bears as a free agent in 2018:

And how might OBJ look in green and gold?

Of course, do the Packers even need help on offense after hanging 43 points on the Vikings? Pro Football Focus ranks the Packers as the NFL's best team of Week 1 (with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and center Corey Linsley earning spots in its Team of the Week lineup). Rodgers led all NFL players with a PFF grade of 96.0.

PFF's Anthony Treash writes:

After an offseason full of people calling him a non-elite quarterback on the decline — in addition to the Green Bay Packers’ brass deciding to go all in on Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft — Aaron Rodgers was out for blood in Week 1. The Packers’ offense was incredibly conservative to start the game. On their first 15 plays, Rodgers dropped back to pass 10 times, generating an average depth of target of 4.4 yards and an average time to throw of 1.75 seconds. For perspective, that was over half a second quicker than any other quarterback Sunday on “scripted” plays. Then, in the final minute of the first half, we finally saw some fire from Rodgers. He threw an out-of-structure strike to Davante Adams for Green Bay’s first score before dropping a 40-plus-yard dime to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for another. And from there on out, Rodgers peppered the Vikings’ defense. He finished the game with six big-time throws, a 96.0 PFF grade and an 86.8% accurate pass rate — all of which either tied for first or ranked first outright at the position. We saw bouts of inaccuracy from Rodgers last year at the intermediate level, but that wasn’t an issue in Week 1.

Rodgers drew four offside calls in Minnesota:

The Packers' offense kept the Vikings off balance through the use of the running game and multiple tight ends:

Even after a 43-point outburst, Packers coach Matt LaFleur found plenty of areas of concern:

The Packers need to find answers on the offensive line after the devastating loss of right guard Lane Taylor:

Encouraging words from Taylor, one of the classiest guys in the Packers' locker room:

The Packers are making it a priority to make sure rookie Jordan Love gets up to speed after not having a true offseason program:

Just like last season, the Packers keep facing teams that are lacking top stars:

Running back Dalvin Cook says the Vikings struggled to find motivation without having fans in their stadium:

Will the Packers be vulnerable to the same kind of letdown Sunday against the Lions without fans at Lambeau Field:

Davante Adams alert! The Lions will be without their top three cornerbacks Sunday:

Even if the Packers find themselves trailing Sunday against the Lions, no deficit is insurmountable with that team:

Routing their rivals on the road with a 43-point barrage is only good enough for the No. 6 spot in The MMQB's Power Rankings:

The Packers fare a bit better in the USA TODAY Sports rankings:

And Dan Hanzus of NFL.com has the Packers moving up five spots to No. 3, with this assessment:

Previous rank: No. 8 ﻿﻿Take a bow, Aaron Rodgers. After an offseason in which the Packers drafted his presumed successor and many in the football cognoscenti decided his best football was already in the rearview, Rodgers stepped on the field and dominated the Vikings for four quarters in a blowout win. Rodgers was simply brilliant, torching Minnesota for 364 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target? Davante Adams, of course, who tied a franchise record with 14 catches, racking up 156 yards and two scores in the process. Even more important, Rodgers got help from Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who each chipped in with big plays and touchdowns. Hell hath no fury like a legendary quarterback scorned.

Former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez made an impressive debut with the Giants:

Did Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy win the support of his quarterback with a bold but questionable decision?

More importantly, did he retain the support of team owner Jerry Jones?

They're still making fun of McCarthy's play sheet:

Thanks for the memories: We're taking a weekly look back at the Packers' 2010 Super Bowl season:

