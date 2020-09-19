Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown to miss at least three games on IR list

GREEN BAY - Equanimeous St. Brown's third season has started much like his disappointing second.

Once again, the Green Bay Packers receiver is heading to the injured reserve list. The Packers placed St. Brown on injured reserve Saturday because of the knee injury that kept him out of practice most of this week. St. Brown was limited in practice Wednesday but has not participated since.

Unlike last year, when he was placed on season-ending injured reserve because of a high-ankle sprain, St. Brown can return to the active roster after three weeks. It's still another setback for St. Brown, who has not played a game since his rookie season, and has had minimal field time since then.

The Packers also elevated practice squad tight end John Lovett and defensive lineman Willington Previlon to the active roster. Lovett and Previlon are this week's practice squad players selected to join the team's 55-man roster. It's Lovett's second time on the 55 after being elevated in Week 1. He could be a candidate to stay on the 53-man roster and fill the vacancy St. Brown opened. The Packers can't elevate Lovett to the active roster again this season without signing him to the 53.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was placed on the injury report because of an issue with his hand, but he will play Sunday against the Lions. The Packers did not change his game status on the injury report. Alexander was not on Friday's injury report.