Packers rookie tight end Josiah Deguara inactive; Billy Turner, Lucas Patrick set to go

GREEN BAY - With wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown being placed on injured reserve Saturday, the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with only 52 members on their active roster.

On Friday, the club ruled defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin), outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) and right guard Lane Taylor (knee) out.

That left only three players to be rendered inactive for the game, and the club deactivated rookie quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Parry Nickerson and rookie tight end Josiah Deguara. Deguara had been dealing with an ankle injury since the Minnesota game.

Offensive linemen Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick both are active, but it's unknown whether both will start and what positions they might play.

The two practice squad players promoted to the active roster were tight end John Lovett and defensive lineman Willington Previlon. Lovett was active last week in Minnesota off the practice squad while Sunday marks the NFL debut for Previlon, an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers.

Detroit ruled wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), corner Desmond Trufant (hamstring) and tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) out on Friday.

Packers inactives

Jordan Love, QB

Parry Nickerson, CB

Randy Ramsey, OLB

Lane Taylor, G

Josiah Deguara, TE

Kenny Clark, DL

Lions inactives

Kenny Golladay, WR

Desmond Trufant, CB

Hunter Bryant, TE

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT

Nick Williams, DT

Julian Okwara, DE

Chris Jones, CB