Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers roll the Detroit Lions to go 2-0

GREEN BAY -- After falling behind 14-3, the Green Bay Packers scored 31 unanswered points and routed the Detroit Lions 42-21 Sunday in an empty Lambeau Field to improve to 2-0. The offense and Aaron Jones looked unstoppable for the second straight week and the defense tightened things up in the second half.

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down for you on the latest Green 19 podcast.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.