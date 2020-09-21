SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%
PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers roll the Detroit Lions to go 2-0

Jim Owczarski
Packers News
View Comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate Jones long touchdown run wit teammates during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. - Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

GREEN BAY -- After falling behind 14-3, the Green Bay Packers scored 31 unanswered points and routed the Detroit Lions 42-21 Sunday in an empty Lambeau Field to improve to 2-0. The offense and Aaron Jones looked unstoppable for the second straight week and the defense tightened things up in the second half. 

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down for you on the latest Green 19 podcast.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.

View Comments