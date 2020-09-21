Davante Adams hamstring injury not serious; no snap decision on Corey Linsley's hand

GREEN BAY - On an NFL weekend that saw plenty of carnage scattered throughout the league, the Green Bay Packers were fortunate to escape relatively unscathed.

Coach Matt LaFleur quelled concerns over what could have been their most significant injury from Sunday’s win against the Detroit Lions. Receiver Davante Adams left in the second half with a hamstring injury and did not return, but LaFleur indicated the decision was only precautionary.

“I know he wanted to go back in the game,” LaFleur said. “I just told him, ‘Hey, let’s see how these next few series go, and see if we need you’ Obviously, he’s a huge part of what we do offensively and a key member of this football team. If we don’t need him, we didn’t want to put him back in a position to do further harm to his own body.”

That could be a sign Adams will be available Sunday when the Packers travel to the New Orleans Saints. They’ll see how Adams’ hamstring responds through the week, and whether he’s able to participate in practice starting Wednesday.

They’ll also keep a watch on center Corey Linsley, who left Sunday’s game with a hand injury. For a player who touches the football each play, the biggest test will be on Linsley’s grip.

“It’s hard to play center,” LaFleur said, “if you can’t snap. That’s something we’ll work through throughout the week and see where he’s at. If he’s able to go, then he’ll go.”

Cut the cut blocks

The Packers left Sunday’s game displeased with at least one cut block from the Lions offensive line.

In the second quarter, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster was away from the action almost 5 yards downfield when Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi cut his legs. Aboushi’s block was not only downfield, but also late in the play and clearly unnecessary. The Lions were penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Lancaster was slow getting up after the play and temporarily left the game.

“I was definitely not happy about that one,” LaFleur said. “Tyler was clearly in front of the offensive lineman, and he landed right on the back of his legs. That's illegal. There's no place for that in our game.”

Jenkins shows versatility

In the season opener at Minnesota, Elgton Jenkins started at right tackle for the first time since Nov. 21, 2015 during his redshirt season at Mississippi State, when he lined up on the edge against Arkansas.

But the second-year player only needed about 10 days of notice to get his sea legs back during training camp – even if he was still taking reps at left guard.

“I just tried to refresh my technique from playing it back in college and go from there,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins eventually moved back to left guard due to injuries in Minnesota, and then he started and finished the game against Detroit on the interior of the line. But in his first media availability since the Vikings game in which he more than adequately handled the position change, Jenkins said it wasn’t that big of an adjustment for him.

“I feel like I’m very familiar with the offense so I think it was just like getting technique down, refreshing that and going out there and playing ball,” he said. “That was my mindset going into that game.

“At the end of the day, I feel like it’s football. So if you’re just refreshing on technique and hone in on the little things, I feel like you can play every position on the offensive line.”

Kevin King contract

Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari have gotten the contractual headlines of late, but cornerback Kevin King is also playing out the final season of his rookie deal.

Just before the start of the regular season, Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey – who was also set to become a free agent – reset the positional market by signing a five-year extension worth up to $105 million, including $71.2 million guaranteed.

For his part King, 25, said he’s taking the approach of his teammates and trying to not let thoughts on his future affect his present-day preparations.

“The time is going to go by regardless,” King said Monday. “I’ve got to stay focused. I have people on my team – talking about my personal team, my agents and my financial adviser – who I pay to worry about those type of things. I worry about what’s going on out on the field. When I take care of that, then the contract will take care of itself. Really just got to trust that the time is coming regardless. You’ve just got to go out there and play your technique and go out there and do what I know I’m capable of doing.”