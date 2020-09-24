SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $39 for one year.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Only $39 for one year.
PACKERS

Green 19 Podcast: Green Bay Packers rolling as they visit the New Orleans Saints

Jim Owczarski
Packers News
View Comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.

GREEN BAY - The Packers are rolling and hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down their hot start and what it means, especially as they roll into New Orleans against a wobbly Saints team. We get into Drew Brees, Taysom Hill and whether the Packers can (literally) afford any in-season reinforcements to make up for injuries.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.

View Comments