Packers WR Davante Adams appears unlikely to play vs. Saints; Kenny Clark progressing

GREEN BAY - Sunday night’s prime-time game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will be slightly less star-studded due to injury.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to participate in Sunday’s game. Adams left in the second half of Week 2 against the Detroit Lions with the injury and never returned. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur said the decision to hold Adams out was only precautionary and that the receiver wanted to return to play.

However, Adams was a non-participant in practice all week. Despite Adams’ lack of reps this week, LaFleur said Adams’ availability against the Saints will be a game-time decision.

“I know he's doing everything in his power to make that happen, but I'd say right now he's probably doubtful,” LaFleur said.

The Saints will be down their top receiver in Michael Thomas, who sustained an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He didn’t participate in practice all week and has already been ruled out.

While Adams’ availability is in question, the Packers could see the return of nose tackle Kenny Clark to the lineup for the first time since Week 1. Clark is listed as questionable to play in Sunday night’s game. The defensive lineman sustained a groin injury against the Minnesota Vikings and sat out against the Lions.

Clark returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and remained a limited participant Friday, taking steps in the right direction toward his availability.

“He's made progress, there's no doubt,” LaFleur said. “He's definitely not 100 percent yet, but, again, he's another guy we're going to give up until game time, and we'll have to determine whether or not he can go.”

Rookie tight end Josiah Deguara is listed as doubtful against the Saints with an ankle injury. Last week, LaFleur said Deguara sustained the injury against the Vikings. When Deguara tried to practice later in the week, he tweaked his ankle and he missed the Lions game. The tight end practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and sat out Thursday and Friday.

Despite recent injury turmoil on the offensive line, including right guard Lane Taylor’s placement on injured reserve (knee) and right tackle Billy Turner’s knee injury that kept him out of Weeks 1 and 2, the group is likely to be back to some semblance of full health on Sunday.

Turner has been taken off of the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. LaFleur said he’s “hopeful” that Turner will be “ready to turn it loose” against the Saints after Turner was active only for emergency reasons in Week 2. Center Corey Linsley, who left the Lions game with a hand injury, participated in practice at full capacity all week and has also been removed from the injury report.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins, a new addition to the injury report, missed practice on Friday with back and rib injuries. LaFleur said he’s not “overly concerned” about Jenkins’ status for Sunday, but the team will monitor him over the next 48 hours before making a decision.

Safety Darnell Savage is listed as questionable (groin) and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) is doubtful. Savage practiced all week at full capacity until Friday, when he was a limited participant.

Punter JK Scott missed practice Thursday due to personal reasons, but he returned Friday as a full participant and is expected to be active against the Saints.

The Saints will also be down backup linebacker Chase Hansen, who made his NFL debut as a special teamer on Sept. 13 against the Buccaneers. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (groin), running back Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (calf) are all questionable.