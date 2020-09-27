Packers missing injured Davante Adams, Kenny Clark for showdown at Saints

The Green Bay Packers gave receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark the full week to get their bodies ready for Sunday night's game at the New Orleans Saints, but they ultimately ran out of time.

Adams and Clark are among the Packers' inactives against the Saints. Adams, listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, was expected to be inactive after missing practice this week because of the hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing during the week. Clark was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and listed as questionable, but the Packers have been cautious with injuries early in this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Packers will be cautious with offensive lineman Billy Turner for the second straight week. Turner is once again active but has not played the first two games because of a preseason knee injury. The Packers had Turner active last week against the Detroit Lions, but he was available only in case of an emergency.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins is also active. Jenkins did not practice Friday because of a back/rib injury, but coach Matt LaFleur said he wasn't overly concerned about the injury, and Jenkins was listed as questionable on the injury report.

Along with Adams and Clark, the Packers' six inactives Sunday night include quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Parry Nickerson, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and tight end Josiah Deguara.

Deguara, who was listed as doubtful Friday because of an ankle injury, will miss his second straight game. The Packers signed tight end John Lovett from the practice squad to their 53-man roster Saturday to fill Deguara's versatile role in the Packers' offense.

The Packers also signed receiver Darrius Shepherd to the 53-man roster from the practice squad to provide more depth at receiver with Adams expected to be inactive.

The Packers will not have Clark up front, but safety Darnell Savage Jr. is active. Savage was limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable because of a groin injury.

The Saints will be without wide receiver Michael Thomas and pass rusher Marcus Davenport.