Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers outlast New Orleans Saints to move to 3-0

The Green Bay Packers tackled just enough to outlast the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sunday night to improve to 3-0 on the year. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down a night that featured deep shots, a tight end emergence and a defense that once again made a couple of key plays to win the game.

Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at facebook.com/JOwczarski.