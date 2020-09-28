Packers Morning Buzz: The end of the Mitch Trubisky era in Chicago

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with former Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist Greg Couch writing for Outkick about the end of the line for Mitch Trubisky, who was benched in favor of Nick Foles and watched Chicago's rally from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 30-26 win Sunday at Atlanta.

This was one of those turning-point moments in Chicago sports history. Was it the beginning of the Nick Foles era? Well, let’s not move too fast on that. What I meant was that this is the end of the Mitch Trubisky era. Also, it was the day that coach Matt Nagy, in his third season with the Bears, finally took control of the team. And it was the day the clock started ticking on sixth-year Bears general manager Ryan Pace. ... Pace spent all of his capital in 2017 when he took Trubisky with the second pick in the NFL draft, ahead of Patrick Mahomes. Trubisky had started just 13 games in college. And it didn’t take long to see that Trubisky isn’t the guy. But to admit that would be to admit that Pace isn’t the guy, either. ... The Bears had a Super Bowl-quality defense the past few years. And instead of finding a quarterback who wouldn’t blow it, they stuck with Trubisky. Did the Bears throw away a Super Bowl just to save Pace’s skin?

The Packers (3-0) host the Bears (3-0) on Nov. 29 and close out their regular season at Chicago on Jan. 3:

Former Packers tight end Jimmy Graham has been a red-zone beast for the Bears:

Pete Dougherty writes about what Green Bay's 37-30 victory Sunday night in New Orleans says about the Packers' hot start:

Tom Silverstein declares that at some point, the Packers' defense will need to step up:

Jim Owczarski examines how mixing in the threat of the long pass is helping the offense:

Ryan Wood writes about the Packers eliminating Aaron Jones' touch limit and turning him loose:

With no Davante Adams and the running game spinning its wheels, the Packers needed help from the passing attack:

So what was that about drafting a rookie receiver?

Adams liked what he saw from the sidelines:

This is Revis Island-level respect for an NFL cornerback:

Here's one way to look at what the Packers accomplished in New Orleans:

Next up for the Packers: a visit from the Falcons on "Monday Night Football." Atlanta blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead Sunday in losing to Chicago. Ever since their Super Bowl meltdown against New England, the Falcons have made blowing big leads a specialty:

Will Dan Quinn still be leading the Falcons come next Monday night?

The Seahawks might be the Packers' biggest threat in the NFC, but they have major issues on defense:

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw thinks it's time to clean house in Detroit:

But the Lions finally got a victory Sunday:

The Vikings are the NFC North team that's really in a mess at 0-3:

Minnesota did do a good job drafting Stefon Diggs' replacement:

Jefferson also knows how to celebrate:

