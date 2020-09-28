Packers fan ratings: Rodgers love-fest continues

Missing his top wide receiver, Aaron Rodgers carried the Green Bay Packers to another victory — and Packers fans recognized that.

Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Packers over the New Orleans Saints 37-30 Sunday night. His performance earned the top mark — 4.6 on a one-to-five scale — from about 600 voters.

The fans liked what they saw from the Packers' offense overall — and the coaching staff.

Coaches got the second-highest rating, at 4.3. The offensive line got a 4.2 rating, the receivers — working without Davante Adams - got a 4.0 and the running backs got a 3.8.

MORE: Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers outlast New Orleans Saints to move to 3-0

MORE: Dougherty: Beating Saints gives Packers' fast start an air of authenticity

MORE: Silverstein: Packers' offense continues to rack up points, but at some point the defense will need to carry the day

MORE: These are the nine other times the Packers started the season 3-0 in the Super Bowl era

MORE: Packers Morning Buzz: The end of the Mitch Trubisky era in Chicago

MORE: Loosening reins on Aaron Jones gives Packers' offense a different dimension

Special teams, led by kicker Mason Crosby, who made 52- and 49-yarders among this three field goals, got a 4.0 rating.

The defense, which was missing lineman Kenny Clark and lost linebacker Christian Kirksey early in the game, didn't fare as well in the fans' eyes.

Giving up 30 points and 397 total yards, including 197 total yards by running back Alvin Kamara, the defensive backs got a 3.1 rating and the linebackers and defensive lineman each got a 2.7.

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here:

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.