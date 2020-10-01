Green 19 podcast: Previewing Packers' Monday night game vs. struggling Falcons

The Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, their second consecutive prime-time showcase againstt a team from the NFC South, and they have a good chance to improve to 4-0 on the year and in the conference. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down the key matchups and what to watch for on the latest episode of the Green 19 podcast.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

