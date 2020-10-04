Packers' Monday night kickoff vs. Falcons pushed back to accommodate Chiefs-Patriots game
GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the kickoff of Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Instead of starting at 7:15 p.m. CT as scheduled, the Packers-Falcons game will begin at 7:50 p.m., the Packers announced. The move was made to accommodate the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game that the NFL pushed back from Sunday after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
The Patriots-Chiefs game will kick off at 6:05 p.m. Monday on CBS. The Packers-Falcons game will remain on ESPN but will start 35 minutes later than originally scheduled.
The Chiefs and Patriots are still being allowed to play in Week 4, instead of pushing back their game to a later week, because the Patriots have returned no positive tests since Newton's on Saturday.
The NFL had to postpone Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers after a slew of Titans players and team personnel tested positive this week.