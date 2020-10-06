Green 19 podcast: Packers hit the bye 4-0 with win over the Falcons

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers played their best game defensively of the year and the offense continued to roll without Davante Adams in a 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. They are now 4-0 headed into the bye week.

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down for you in the latest Green 19 podcast.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

