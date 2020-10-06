SUBSCRIBE NOW
Green 19 podcast: Packers hit the bye 4-0 with win over the Falcons

Jim Owczarski
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) mugs for a television camera after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers played their best game defensively of the year and the offense continued to roll without Davante Adams in a 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. They are now 4-0 headed into the bye week. 

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down for you in the latest Green 19 podcast.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

