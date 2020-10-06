Packers Morning Buzz: Could it be 'Snacks' time in Green Bay?

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with an ESPN report that free-agent defensive lineman Damon "Snacks" Harrison will be visiting the Packers on Wednesday:

Harrison, 31, is a noted run-stuffer who has played for the Jets, Giants and Lions. The 6-foot-3, 355-pound lineman started 15 games for Detroit last season.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Harrison earned his nickname while with the Jets because he reportedly was "always eating" in defensive meetings. A Jets assistant would put Rice Krispies Treats on Harrison's desk in the meeting room "just to see if I'd eat them," Harrison said.

Harrison reportedly has said he wants to sign with a winning team, so it's no surprise he'd want to meet with the Seahawks and Packers (both 4-0).

You can read more about Harrison here:

Pete Dougherty writes about how the Packers made all the right moves to enter the bye week 4-0:

Tom Silverstein chronicles how Matt LaFleur made the most of the weapons he had at his disposal:

Robert Tonyan could give the Packers a whole new array of options at tight end, Ryan Wood writes:

This was Tonyan's coming-out party:

Tonyan even fell down on his third TD:

Tonyan works out with 49ers tight end George Kittle in the offseason:

Allen Lazard was happy to see how Tonyan took up the slack in his absence:

The Packers' defense set the tone by keeping the Falcons out of the end zone after a time-consuming march. Jim Owczarski has the story:

Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling doesn't care about your fantasy team:

The Packers get the Buccaneers on Oct. 18:

The Packers visit the Texans on Oct. 25:

And finally:

He's the unofficial barber of Packers' players (and never gets penalized for clipping):