Packers fan ratings: Four out of five voters think Rodgers was terrific

Another game, another outstanding performance by Aaron Rodgers.

Voters rewarded the Green Bay Packers quarterback for his 327-yard, four-touchdown play in a 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night with an average rating of 4.7 on a one-to-five scale in our fan ratings.

Of the 400 or so voters, about 80 percent of them gave Rodgers a five, the highest rating.

The coaches were the second-highest rated group, at 4.4.

MORE: Packers say no fans until COVID-19 rates improve

MORE: Packers lose rookie tight end Josiah Deguara to season-ending torn ACL

MORE: Green 19 podcast: Packers hit the bye 4-0 with win over the Falcons

MORE: Dougherty: Packers in enviable position after resting stars and remaining unbeaten entering bye

MORE: Silverstein: LaFleur made the best use of the players he had

As they have in the Packers' three previous games, all victories, the offensive groups fared well. The running backs, led by Aaron Jones' 111 total yards and Jamaal Williams' 105, got a 4.3 rating. The offensive line, which helped them gain those yards and allowed just one sack, got a 4.1. And the receivers, operating without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, got a 3.5, with tight end Robert Tonyan making three touchdown catches.

The Packers defense and special teams weren't rated as highly as the offense, but still did pretty well - the defensive backs and special teams were at 3.6 and the defensive linemen and linebackers were at 3.3.

If you still want to give us your ratings, you can here:

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.