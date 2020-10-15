SUBSCRIBE NOW
Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers face their toughest test yet in Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) uses a block by wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) oil Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman (41) for some extra yardage on a reception during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-16.

Coming off an early bye, the Green Bay Packers are getting healthier and will face their toughest test yet in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down all the key matchups for one of the more highly anticipated games on the NFL calendar.

