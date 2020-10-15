Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers face their toughest test yet in Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coming off an early bye, the Green Bay Packers are getting healthier and will face their toughest test yet in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break down all the key matchups for one of the more highly anticipated games on the NFL calendar.

