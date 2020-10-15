Packers Morning Buzz: Can Green Bay's offensive scheme be stopped?

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty fielding a question Wednesday in his weekly Packers chat about whether Green Bay's offensive scheme, which has been producing at a prodigious clip in its second year under coach Matt LaFleur, can be stopped.

Pete's reply:

Teams will adjust the way they defend the Packers, they have four games of video to study, so they have a much better idea of what's coming now, and will for the rest of the season. By the end of the year they'll have a lot more tape to study. LaFleur will have to adjust to the defenses' adjustments. And game-to-game matchups matter a lot too. One team might have the personnel to make an approach work, while another defense might not. I really can't predict what changes are coming, but they will be coming. Having a smart and experienced QB who has great arm talent is a huge help for LeFleur. Being able to run when the weather turns bad makes a difference too. The Packers should be in the running for home-field throughout the playoffs, and while the home edge for noise is lost this year, the home field for weather will still be there. Maybe AJ Dillon will be a factor by then too, he's a huge guy (247 pounds) built for January in Lambeau.

1. Green Bay Packers. (Previous rank: 2) The Packers are the only team to score at least 30 points every game this season, which helps explain the 4-0 start that puts Green Bay atop these rankings. Aaron Rodgers has completed 70.5 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions and the Packers rank second in the NFL in offense. 2. Seattle Seahawks. (3) The Seahawks are one of three teams 3-0 at home this season along with Cleveland and Pittsburgh. But Seattle is the only one of the three still unbeaten on the road at 2-0. The Seahawks have their bye this week but, not that it seems to matter, three of their next four games will be on the road at Arizona, Buffalo and the Rams.

Silverstein writes that Green Bay and Seattle are on a collision course:

Dan Hanzus of NFL.com praises the Packers' preparation in moving Green Bay into the top spot of his power rankings:

We saw teams enter this pandemic-altered season looking ragged and unready for the challenge. The Packers were the opposite.

1. Packers (2): Among undefeated teams, their collective 51-point differential is easily the widest margin. At a time when there's no apparent juggernaut in the league, this metric seems as good as any to give Green Bay – which owns the NFL's highest-scoring offense – the nod to top this week's poll.

Rob Reischel previews what could be the final Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady matchup for Forbes Sports:

Reischel also looks at three questions about the 4-0 Packers:

It's a story Andrew Brandt never tires of telling and Packers fans never tire of hearing:

