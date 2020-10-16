Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 6
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.
SUNDAY
GREEN BAY AT TAMPA BAY
Packers by 1.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.
HOUSTON AT TENNESSEE
Titans by 3½.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.
WASHINGTON AT N.Y. GIANTS
Giants by 3.
Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.
CINCINNATI AT INDIANAPOLIS
Colts by 7½.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Bengals.
ATLANTA AT MINNESOTA
Vikings by 4½.
Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.
CHICAGO AT CAROLINA
Panthers by 1.
Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.
DETROIT AT JACKSONVILLE
Lions by 3.
Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.
CLEVELAND AT PITTSBURGH
Steelers by 3½.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.
DENVER AT NEW ENGLAND
Patriots by 9.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.
BALTIMORE AT PHILADELPHIA
Ravens by 9.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
N.Y. JETS AT MIAMI
Dolphins by 9½.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.
L.A. RAMS AT SAN FRANCISCO
Rams by 3.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
MONDAY
KANSAS CITY AT BUFFALO
Chiefs by 4½.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Bills.
ARIZONA AT DALLAS
Cardinals by 1.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 9-4 (52-23-1). Against the spread – 5-8 (31-41-4).