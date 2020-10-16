Tom Silverstein's NFL picks: Week 6

Packers News

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Find updated odds information from BetMGM here. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more on the games.

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY AT TAMPA BAY

Packers by 1.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

HOUSTON AT TENNESSEE

Titans by 3½.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

WASHINGTON AT N.Y. GIANTS

Giants by 3.

Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.

CINCINNATI AT INDIANAPOLIS

Colts by 7½.

Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Bengals.

ATLANTA AT MINNESOTA

Vikings by 4½.

Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.

CHICAGO AT CAROLINA

Panthers by 1.

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

DETROIT AT JACKSONVILLE

Lions by 3.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

CLEVELAND AT PITTSBURGH

Steelers by 3½.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

DENVER AT NEW ENGLAND

Patriots by 9.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.

BALTIMORE AT PHILADELPHIA

Ravens by 9.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

N.Y. JETS AT MIAMI

Dolphins by 9½.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.

L.A. RAMS AT SAN FRANCISCO

Rams by 3.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

MONDAY

KANSAS CITY AT BUFFALO

Chiefs by 4½.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Bills.

ARIZONA AT DALLAS

Cardinals by 1.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 9-4 (52-23-1). Against the spread – 5-8 (31-41-4).