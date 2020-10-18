Packers won't have Kevin King, but welcome back Davante Adams, Kenny Clark vs. Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers will have some decisions to make in their secondary against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The Packers will be without cornerback Kevin King, who is inactive because of a quad injury. King was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report because of the injury that came during the Packers' last game two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons. The bye week did wonders for most of the Packers' injured players, but it didn't give King enough time to be ready for Brady.

Given how the Packers medical staff has been extremely cautious with the timeline on players returning from injury, it's not a surprise King is inactive. However, it does force the Packers to get creative with their secondary.

King, standing 6-3, is the big corner in the Packers' secondary. He would be ideally suited to match up against Bucs star receiver Mike Evans, who is active after being limited in practice this week because of an ankle injury. Evans is 6-5 and towers over the rest of the Packers' cornerbacks.

The Packers could use their top corner against Evans, but the 5-10 Jaire Alexander would be giving up seven inches. Chandon Sullivan, the Packers' slot corner, isn't much taller at 5-11. Josh Jackson, who is 6-0, would be closest to matching Evans' height if the Packers pull him off the sideline, but he would likely require constant double-team help.

The Packers will have defensive lineman Kenny Clark (groin) active for the first time since their opener, and receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will be active for the first time since Week 2. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle) will be active after missing the Falcons game because of the injury. Za'Darius Smith (ankle) and Montravius Adams (neck) are both active after being listed as questionable Friday.

Joining King on the inactive list is quarterback Jordan Love (healthy) and running back Tyler Ervin (wrist).