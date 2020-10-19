Green 19 podcast: Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers got a big reality check on Sunday, giving up 38 unanswered points in a 38-10 beatdown at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Rodgers was beaten up and flustered, the run game was stymied and the defense couldn't make stops when it mattered -- so what does it mean?

Hosts Jim Owczarski and Tom Silverstein break it all down for you in the latest Green 19 podcast.

