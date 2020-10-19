Packers Morning Buzz: Jordan Love pick making more sense after Aaron Rodgers' stinker

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Rob Reischel of Forbes Sports writing that once again, Aaron Rodgers performed poorly in a big game on the national stage, and why the decision to draft Jordan Love should be making more sense to Packers fans.

Reischel writes:

Maybe Packer Nation needed a refresher course. Perhaps they had to be reminded why general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Jordan Love to replace Aaron Rodgers sooner rather than later. If such a memory jog was necessary, it came Sunday. Over the past decade, Rodgers has played in as many marquee games as almost any player in football. Far too often, though, Green Bay’s quarterback has shrunk like a frightened turtle. NFC Championship games. Regular season showdowns. Match-ups against elite defenses. When these contests have arrived, the Packers have needed the highly-compensated Rodgers to play at a Hall of Fame level. Time and time again, though, he’s played like a third-string journeyman.

You can read Reischel's entire story here:

NBC's esteemed Peter King didn't recognize the Rodgers who was on display Sunday.

King writes:

This is the first time in a while I’ve seen Rodgers so befuddled. Rodgers’ last nine drives before being mercifully yanked midway through the fourth quarter: interception, interception, punt, punt, end of half, punt, punt, punt, punt. Yikes. In Rodgers’ 197 career starts, this was one of his three worst: 35.4 rating, 46 percent completions. There was a bit of the bad old days too, with former Lion rival Ndamukong Suh frustrating him to the point where Rodgers yapped at him angrily.

You can read King's entire column here:

Are the no-longer-unbeaten Packers (4-1) overrated after their 38-10 drubbing Sunday at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? ESPN's Dan Graziano calls that an overreaction.

Graziano writes:

Before Sunday, the last time Rodgers threw two interceptions in a game was Dec. 17, 2017, when he threw three against Carolina. Prior to that, the last time he threw two interceptions in a game was Nov. 13, 2016. Rodgers throwing two interceptions in a game is something that has happened four times in the last five calendar years. It's no wonder his team had no idea how to react. Some of these guys were still in college the last time Rodgers threw two picks in a game. What are we getting at here? Basically, I don't see this game as some kind of damning reflection on the Packers as much as a great win for Tampa Bay built off a momentum-shifting event that happens less frequently than Christmas. The Packers are 18-5 over the last two years (counting postseason). Chalk this one up, move on and see the Bucs again in January. I still like the Packers to hold off the Bears in the NFC North.

You can read the entire story here:

The Packers must take this loss as a wake-up call, Pete Dougherty writes:

Dominant inside linebackers are disrupting the Packers' offense, Tom Silverstein writes:

The Bucs' defense was determined to bring pressure on Rodgers, Jim Owczarski writes:

Ryan Wood has Rodgers' postgame reaction:

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler shares his insights into the loss:

Be sure to catch the analysis from Silverstein and Owczarski on their Green 19 podcast:

The "Good Morning Football" gang dissects the Packers' loss:

Not a single Bucs penalty? Hmmm ...

Devoted fans are making road trips to see the Packers in person, writes Richard Ryman:

Hail, hail to Michigan:

ICYMI, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst talked with The Ringer last week (before things went south Sunday):

Meanwhile, these are desperate times for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota:

And finally: This would've been a lot more fun if the apparent touchdown had counted (and if the Packers had won):