Packers will be without running back Aaron Jones vs. Texans

The Green Bay Packers will be without five starters Sunday against the Houston Texans, headlined by running back Aaron Jones (calf) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest).

PackersNews.com reported Saturday the expectation was for Jones not to play and he was ruled inactive. Jones has not missed a game since the end of the 2018 season, ending a streak of 21 consecutive starts. Jones has seven total touchdowns and is averaging 5.2 yards per rushed.

The club did not travel Bakhtiari to Houston and ruled out kick returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) early in the week as well.

Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is without starting cornerback Kevin King and safety Darnell Savage Jr. with quadriceps injuries.

Key defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) was ruled out earlier in the week.

Quarterback Jordan Love rounds out the inactive list for the Packers.

Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel will be without these players:

Jordan Akins, TE

Keke Coutee, WR

John Reid, CB

Peter Kalambayi, OLB