Packers Morning Buzz: Mike McCarthy already on the hot seat in Dallas?

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the question of whether former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is in danger of losing his new job in Dallas, and should he be given the Cowboys' massive toll of injuries that includes starting quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys fell to 2-5 after a dismal 25-3 drubbing Sunday at Washington.

ESPN's Dan Graziano writes:

Look, Jerry Jones' reputation as an owner who fires coaches willy-nilly is outdated and, frankly, was never really deserved when you look at the history. And no one likes to admit a mistake. But if we get to the end of the season and the NFC East champ has only six or seven wins and the Cowboys aren't it? They would have to be considered the biggest failure of any team in the league. McCarthy was brought in, after a year off from coaching following his firing in Green Bay, to replace longtime coach Jason Garrett. The issue with Garrett was that his teams were generally good but not good enough. McCarthy was supposed to get them over the hump. This team has somehow got itself stuck under the hump. Admitting a mistake can be tough, but isn't it worse to double down on one? We have more than half a season to go, but if the Cowboys get to the end of it and still look like this lackluster bunch that hasn't connected with the new staff, it's not at all wild to think McCarthy could end up being a footnote in team history.

You can read the entire story here:

This certainly doesn't bode well for McCarthy's future:

Meanwhile, Matt LaFleur improved his record as McCarthy's successor to 19-5 with the Packers' 35-20 win Sunday at Houston. And they did it with four starters sidelined by injuries:

The Packers arrived in Texas in ill humor after being blown out at Tampa Bay:

Davante Adams showed just how dominant he can be:

An eye-popping play by both Adams and Aaron Rodgers:

Adams couldn't believe the Texans weren't double-teaming him:

The Packers' defense shut out the Texans in the first half and came up big when it mattered most:

Just how good is Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander? Teams around the NFL are learning and reacting:

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler shares his postgame insights with Tom Silverstein:

Don't miss Silverstein and Jim Owczarski breaking down the game on our Green 19 podcast:

Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt was perturbed after Sunday's loss dropped Houston's record to 1-6. "I'm frustrated," he said. "I'm angry. It sucks. I don't know. It's ... Yeah. I don't know what else I'm supposed to do."

Would the Texans accommodate their star if he demanded a trade?

Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner examine the Texans' troubles on defense:

And finally: